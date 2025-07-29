FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. FiscalNote Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -72.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.11%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.48 and $2.03. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 7.22 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 2.45 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) is $0.55. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $4.5 after an opening price of $0.56. The stock briefly fell to $1.5 before ending the session at $0.79.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $2.03 on 02/13/25, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.48 on 06/27/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 87.42M and boasts a workforce of 573 employees.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating FiscalNote Holdings Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7061, with a change in price of -0.5769. Similarly, FiscalNote Holdings Inc recorded 2,181,298 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -50.61%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NOTE stands at 1.47. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.44.

NOTE Stock Stochastic Average

Today, FiscalNote Holdings Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 22.46%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 8.51%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 57.20% and 71.37% respectively.

NOTE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -70.45% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -60.53%. The price of NOTE fallen by 14.80% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -33.68%.