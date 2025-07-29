F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. F.N.B. Corp’s current trading price is -11.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.39%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $10.88 and $17.70. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 9.21 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 3.37 million observed over the last three months.

F.N.B. Corp (FNB) has a current stock price of $15.71. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $20.0 after opening at $15.71. The stock’s low for the day was $18.0, and it eventually closed at $15.64.

F.N.B. Corp’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $17.70 on 11/25/24, with the lowest value being $10.88 on 04/07/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

F.N.B. Corp (FNB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 18.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.65B and boasts a workforce of 4104 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for F.N.B. Corp

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating F.N.B. Corp as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.95, with a change in price of +1.74. Similarly, F.N.B. Corp recorded 3,439,407 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.46%.

How FNB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FNB stands at 0.70. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.41.

FNB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of F.N.B. Corp over the last 50 days is at 80.35%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 68.64%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 66.39% and 74.29%, respectively.

FNB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 5.51% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 0.96%. The price of FNB fallen by 8.05% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.69%.