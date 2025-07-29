Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Exxon Mobil Corp’s current trading price is -11.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.95%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $97.80 and $126.34. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Energy reached around 12.35 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 16.78 million over the last three months.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) has a current stock price of $111.44. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $140.0 after opening at $111.44. The stock’s low for the day was $95.0, and it eventually closed at $110.4.

Exxon Mobil Corp had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $126.34 on 10/07/24, while the lowest price during the same period was $97.80 on 04/10/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 480.27B and boasts a workforce of 61000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Exxon Mobil Corp

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Exxon Mobil Corp as a BUY, 7 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 108.99, with a change in price of +3.90. Similarly, Exxon Mobil Corp recorded 17,543,613 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.63%.

How XOM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XOM stands at 0.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.12.

XOM Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Exxon Mobil Corp over the last 50 days is presently at 65.05%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 49.83%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 43.28% and 36.99%, respectively.

XOM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price loss of -3.10% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 2.56%. The price of XOM fallen by 1.32% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.14%.