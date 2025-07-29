ETSY’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2025

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 0.27%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 13.37%. The price of ETSY fallen by 19.66% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.86%.

The stock price for Etsy Inc (ETSY) currently stands at $60.6. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $88.0 after starting at $60.29. The stock’s lowest price was $31.0 before closing at $62.75.

Etsy Inc saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $66.31 on 07/24/25, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $40.05 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of ETSY Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Etsy Inc’s current trading price is -8.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 51.30%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$40.05 and $66.31. The Etsy Inc’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 3.08 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 5.65 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Etsy Inc (ETSY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 32.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.32B and boasts a workforce of 2420 employees.

Etsy Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Etsy Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 19 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 50.75, with a change in price of +10.89. Similarly, Etsy Inc recorded 5,206,741 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +21.78%.

ETSY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Etsy Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 73.64%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 67.25%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 74.30% and 80.02%, respectively.