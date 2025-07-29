Equillium Inc (EQ) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Equillium Inc’s current trading price is -70.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 65.04%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.27 and $1.50. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.5 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 0.79 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Equillium Inc (EQ) currently stands at $0.45. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.0 after starting at $0.45. The stock’s lowest price was $1.0 before closing at $0.4.

The market performance of Equillium Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $1.50 on 10/30/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.27 on 06/24/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Equillium Inc (EQ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.91M and boasts a workforce of 35 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4558, with a change in price of -0.2644. Similarly, Equillium Inc recorded 538,006 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -37.24%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EQ stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

EQ Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Equillium Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 82.06%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 79.96%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 58.82% and 54.81% respectively.

EQ Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -49.50%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -34.92%. The price of EQ fallen by 30.87% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.61%.