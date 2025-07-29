EQT Corp: A Comprehensive Look at the Stock’s Ups and Downs

The stock of EQT Corp (EQT) is currently priced at $51.91. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $75.0 after opening at $51.91. The day’s lowest price was $42.0 before the stock closed at $52.19.

EQT Corp ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $61.02 on 06/23/25, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $30.02 on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of EQT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. EQT Corp’s current trading price is -14.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 72.92%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $30.02 to $61.02. In the Energy sector, the EQT Corp’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 15.07 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.8.15 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

EQT Corp (EQT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 32.39B and boasts a workforce of 1461 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for EQT Corp

As of right now, 16 analysts are rating EQT Corp as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 53.73, with a change in price of +1.91. Similarly, EQT Corp recorded 8,452,659 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.82%.

Examining EQT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EQT stands at 0.39. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.37.

EQT Stock Stochastic Average

Today, EQT Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 8.44%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 9.09%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 16.66% and 17.06% respectively.

EQT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 47.89% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -3.30%. Over the past 30 days, the price of EQT has leaped by -10.73%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.04%.