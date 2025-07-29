Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Energy Vault Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -55.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 103.05%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.60 and $2.69. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Utilities reached around 1.99 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.61 million over the last three months.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) current stock price is $1.21. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $2.5 after opening at $1.21. The stock’s lowest point was $0.5 before it closed at $1.32.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $2.69 on 01/07/25, with the lowest value being $0.60 on 04/21/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 71.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 188.81M and boasts a workforce of 163 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Energy Vault Holdings Inc

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Energy Vault Holdings Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8726, with a change in price of +0.0200. Similarly, Energy Vault Holdings Inc recorded 1,754,314 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.68%.

How NRGV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NRGV stands at 0.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.13.

NRGV Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Energy Vault Holdings Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 56.41%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 54.47%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 64.21% and 76.15%, respectively.

NRGV Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 12.04%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -42.38%. The price of NRGV increased 66.05% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 28.72%.