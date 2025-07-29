Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc (ELDN) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current trading price is -41.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.38 and $5.54 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.55 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.43 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc (ELDN) currently stands at $3.23. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $12.0 after starting at $3.23. The stock’s lowest price was $8.0 before closing at $3.62.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $5.54 on 11/01/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $2.38 on 09/30/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc (ELDN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 193.42M and boasts a workforce of 31 employees.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.21, with a change in price of -0.66. Similarly, Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc recorded 371,354 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.97%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ELDN stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ELDN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 42.42%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 42.42%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 62.40% and 71.75%, respectively.

ELDN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 1.25%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -27.09%. The price of ELDN fallen by 17.45% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.47%.