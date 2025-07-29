CVS Health Corp (CVS) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. CVS Health Corp’s current trading price is -17.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.91%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $43.56 and $72.51 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 8.95 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 8.48 million over the last three months.

At present, CVS Health Corp (CVS) has a stock price of $59.64. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $95.0 after an opening price of $59.64. The day’s lowest price was $67.0, and it closed at $60.7.

CVS Health Corp experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $72.51 on 05/01/25 and the lowest value was $43.56 on 12/23/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

CVS Health Corp (CVS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 75.45B and boasts a workforce of 300000 employees.

CVS Health Corp: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating CVS Health Corp as a BUY, 7 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 65.46, with a change in price of -4.57. Similarly, CVS Health Corp recorded 9,080,346 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.12%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CVS stands at 1.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.96.

CVS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, CVS Health Corp’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 10.86%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 9.72%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 10.20% and 8.57%, respectively.

CVS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 1.88%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 9.33%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CVS has leaped by -12.47%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.24%.