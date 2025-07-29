CUK’s Stock Dilemma: Carnival plc ADR’s Market Performance and Outlook

The stock price for Carnival plc ADR (CUK) currently stands at $26.9. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $33.0 after starting at $26.9. The stock’s lowest price was $33.0 before closing at $27.12.

Carnival plc ADR ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $28.29 on 07/23/25, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $12.65 on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of CUK Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Carnival plc ADR’s current trading price is -4.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 112.65%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $12.65 and $28.29. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.46 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.14 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Carnival plc ADR (CUK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 57.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.92B.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.68, with a change in price of +6.72. Similarly, Carnival plc ADR recorded 2,102,110 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +33.02%.

Examining CUK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CUK stands at 2.86. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.71.

CUK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Carnival plc ADR’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 86.04%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 55.64%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 65.83% and 73.76%, respectively.

CUK Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 71.88%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 15.50%. The price of CUK fallen by 8.60% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.50%.