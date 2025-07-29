Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s current trading price is 3.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 379.78%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $22.50 and $104.35. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 4.49 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 5.1 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is $107.95. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $120.0 after opening at $107.95. It dipped to a low of $72.0 before ultimately closing at $101.22.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $104.35 on 07/28/25, while the lowest price during the same period was $22.50 on 08/05/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 147.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.53B and boasts a workforce of 622 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 63.13, with a change in price of +53.63. Similarly, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd recorded 5,210,130 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +98.73%.

How CRDO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CRDO stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

CRDO Stock Stochastic Average

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 99.82%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 99.62%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 89.41% and 78.34%, respectively.

CRDO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant gain of 267.80% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 34.15%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CRDO has fallen by 13.57%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.75%.