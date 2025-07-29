Coursera Inc (COUR) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Coursera Inc’s current trading price is 0.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 117.19%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $5.76 and $12.49. The company, active in the Consumer Defensive sector, saw a trading volume of around 16.0 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 2.23 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Coursera Inc (COUR) is $12.51. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $15.0 after opening at $12.51. The stock touched a low of $9.0 before closing at $12.37.

The stock market performance of Coursera Inc has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $12.49 on 07/28/25, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $5.76, recorded on 04/07/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Coursera Inc (COUR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 42.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.02B and boasts a workforce of 1260 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Coursera Inc

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Coursera Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.15, with a change in price of +4.78. Similarly, Coursera Inc recorded 2,259,200 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +61.84%.

COUR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Coursera Inc over the last 50 days is at 81.18%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 81.18%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 89.56% and 91.54%, respectively.

COUR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 73.27%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 44.62%. The price of COUR fallen by 44.96% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 40.09%.