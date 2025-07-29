Corning, Inc (GLW) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Corning, Inc’s current trading price is 10.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 67.57%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $37.18 and $56.25. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 8.99 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 4.68 million observed over the last three months.

Corning, Inc (GLW) has a current stock price of $62.3. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $65.0 after opening at $62.38. The stock’s low for the day was $47.0, and it eventually closed at $55.41.

The stock market performance of Corning, Inc has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $56.25 on 07/29/25, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $37.18, recorded on 08/05/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Corning, Inc (GLW) has experienced a quarterly rise of 41.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 53.36B and boasts a workforce of 56300 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Corning, Inc

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Corning, Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 48.25, with a change in price of +14.57. Similarly, Corning, Inc recorded 5,534,954 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +30.97%.

How GLW’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GLW stands at 0.76. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.73.

GLW Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Corning, Inc over the past 50 days is 98.58%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 98.06%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 87.65% and 86.62%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

GLW Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 45.54% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 25.79%. The price of GLW fallen by 20.23% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 15.34%.