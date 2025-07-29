logo

Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Clover Health Investments Corp’s current trading price is -38.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 100.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.50 and $4.87. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 7.77 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 8.51 million observed over the last three months.

Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) currently has a stock price of $3.0. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $6.0 after opening at $3.0. The lowest recorded price for the day was $3.75 before it closed at $3.04.

The market performance of Clover Health Investments Corp has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $4.87 on 01/24/25, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $1.50, recorded on 08/05/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.53B and boasts a workforce of 570 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.30, with a change in price of -0.72. Similarly, Clover Health Investments Corp recorded 7,530,914 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.35%.

CLOV Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Clover Health Investments Corp over the last 50 days is at 38.33%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 46.23%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 49.92% and 63.41%, respectively.

CLOV Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 87.50%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -37.76%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CLOV has fallen by 7.53%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.54%.

Most Popular

Related Posts

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.
Facebook-f Twitter Google-plus-g Pinterest

Quick Links

Categories

All rights reserved © 2024, Powered By Smart TechOne

Invest Chronicle
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.