Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Clover Health Investments Corp’s current trading price is -38.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 100.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.50 and $4.87. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 7.77 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 8.51 million observed over the last three months.

Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) currently has a stock price of $3.0. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $6.0 after opening at $3.0. The lowest recorded price for the day was $3.75 before it closed at $3.04.

The market performance of Clover Health Investments Corp has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $4.87 on 01/24/25, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $1.50, recorded on 08/05/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.53B and boasts a workforce of 570 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.30, with a change in price of -0.72. Similarly, Clover Health Investments Corp recorded 7,530,914 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.35%.

CLOV Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Clover Health Investments Corp over the last 50 days is at 38.33%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 46.23%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 49.92% and 63.41%, respectively.

CLOV Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 87.50%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -37.76%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CLOV has fallen by 7.53%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.54%.