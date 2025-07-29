Climb Bio Inc (CLYM) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Climb Bio Inc’s current trading price is -82.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 52.38%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $1.05 and $9.05. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 0.77 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.24 million over the last three months.

Climb Bio Inc (CLYM) current stock price is $1.6. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $10.0 after opening at $1.6. The stock’s lowest point was $10.0 before it closed at $1.45.

Climb Bio Inc’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $9.05 on 07/29/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $1.05 on 04/07/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Climb Bio Inc (CLYM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 25.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 108.12M and boasts a workforce of 18 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2879, with a change in price of +0.2200. Similarly, Climb Bio Inc recorded 217,469 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.94%.

CLYM Stock Stochastic Average

Climb Bio Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 90.49%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 89.25%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 81.10% and 78.08%, respectively.

CLYM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -81.55%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -11.60%. The price of CLYM increased 26.98% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.48%.