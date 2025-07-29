Charting the Course: Peloton Interactive Inc’s PTON Stock Prospects

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) currently has a stock price of $6.38. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $20.0 after opening at $6.38. The lowest recorded price for the day was $4.0 before it closed at $6.56.

The stock market performance of Peloton Interactive Inc has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $10.90 on 12/17/24, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $2.83, recorded on 08/14/24.

52-week price history of PTON Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Peloton Interactive Inc’s current trading price is -41.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 125.44%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $2.83 and $10.90. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 8.04 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 13.56 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.54B and boasts a workforce of 2918 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Peloton Interactive Inc

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Peloton Interactive Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.50, with a change in price of -0.57. Similarly, Peloton Interactive Inc recorded 13,591,344 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.20%.

PTON Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Peloton Interactive Inc over the last 50 days is at 17.86%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 25.00%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 32.37% and 40.47%, respectively.

PTON Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 86.01%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -24.05%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PTON has leaped by -0.16%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.07%.