Centerpoint Energy Inc Inc. (CNP) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 28.53%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 15.27%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CNP has fallen by 1.97%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.32%.

At present, Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) has a stock price of $37.3. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $43.0 after an opening price of $37.3. The day’s lowest price was $34.0, and it closed at $38.36.

In terms of market performance, Centerpoint Energy Inc had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $39.31 on 05/06/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $25.41 on 08/15/24.

52-week price history of CNP Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Centerpoint Energy Inc’s current trading price is -5.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 46.79%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $25.41 and $39.31. The trading volume for the Utilities sector company’s shares reached about 11.52 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 5.35 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.35B and boasts a workforce of 8872 employees.

Centerpoint Energy Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Centerpoint Energy Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 36.63, with a change in price of +3.61. Similarly, Centerpoint Energy Inc recorded 5,723,302 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.72%.

CNP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CNP stands at 2.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.87.

CNP Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Centerpoint Energy Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 61.74%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 61.74%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 84.56% and 84.86% respectively.