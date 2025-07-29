CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -22.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.31%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $8.14 and $12.88 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.71 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 7.69 million over the last three months.

The stock of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) is currently priced at $9.96. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $14.0 after opening at $9.96. The day’s lowest price was $10.0 before the stock closed at $9.98.

In terms of market performance, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $12.88 on 12/05/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $8.14 on 04/07/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.56B and boasts a workforce of 2870 employees.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.14, with a change in price of +0.26. Similarly, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc recorded 8,223,140 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.67%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CCCS stands at 0.49. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.48.

CCCS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 94.01%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 89.07%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 91.22% and 91.20%, respectively.

CCCS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -9.57% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -11.89%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CCCS has fallen by 5.80%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.18%.