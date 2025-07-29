Carrier Global Corp’s: Contrasting Stock Performances in a Volatile Market

The stock of Carrier Global Corp (CARR) is currently priced at $71.31. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $100.0 after opening at $71.58. The day’s lowest price was $60.0 before the stock closed at $80.18.

The market performance of Carrier Global Corp’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $83.32 on 10/15/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $54.22 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of CARR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Carrier Global Corp’s current trading price is -14.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.52%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $54.22 to $83.32. In the Industrials sector, the Carrier Global Corp’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 5.28 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.4.84 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Carrier Global Corp (CARR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 61.13B and boasts a workforce of 48000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Carrier Global Corp

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Carrier Global Corp as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 69.28, with a change in price of +6.99. Similarly, Carrier Global Corp recorded 4,963,481 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.78%.

Examining CARR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CARR stands at 0.84. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.83.

CARR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Carrier Global Corp over the last 50 days is 21.65%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 4.60%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 64.43% and 81.97%, respectively.

CARR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 10.00% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 5.75%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CARR has leaped by -3.20%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.69%.