Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Canopy Growth Corporation’s current trading price is -87.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.47%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.77 and $8.04. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 6.83 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 8.91 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is $1.02. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $3.79 after opening at $1.01. The stock touched a low of $3.79 before closing at $1.09.

Canopy Growth Corporation’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $8.04 on 07/30/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.77 on 04/09/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -23.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 185.04M and boasts a workforce of 960 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Canopy Growth Corporation

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Canopy Growth Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2534, with a change in price of -0.2300. Similarly, Canopy Growth Corporation recorded 8,145,951 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.40%.

How CGC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CGC stands at 0.72. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.67.

CGC Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Canopy Growth Corporation over the last 50 days is presently at 1.02%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 3.03%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 12.12% and 18.03%, respectively.

CGC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -85.75%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -51.20%. The price of CGC leaped by -16.39% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -18.40%.