Can 1-800 Flowers.com Inc Bounce Back? 52-Week Performance and Analyst Predictions

1-800 Flowers.com Inc (FLWS) current stock price is $6.8. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $12.0 after opening at $6.8. The stock’s lowest point was $6.0 before it closed at $6.38.

The market performance of 1-800 Flowers.com Inc has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $10.49 on 07/31/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $3.86, recorded on 05/09/25.

52-week price history of FLWS Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. 1-800 Flowers.com Inc’s current trading price is -35.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 76.17%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $3.86 and $10.49. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.97 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.76 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

1-800 Flowers.com Inc (FLWS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 23.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 432.24M and boasts a workforce of 4000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For 1-800 Flowers.com Inc

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating 1-800 Flowers.com Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.46, with a change in price of +0.41. Similarly, 1-800 Flowers.com Inc recorded 750,860 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.42%.

FLWS Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FLWS stands at 0.88. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.77.

FLWS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of 1-800 Flowers.com Inc over the last 50 days is at 59.31%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 53.87%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 44.87% and 51.42%, respectively.

FLWS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -25.52%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -24.02%. The price of FLWS increased 32.04% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 31.78%.