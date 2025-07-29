Broadcom Inc: Buy, Hold, or Sell? Analysts Weigh In Amid Market Challenges

The present stock price for Broadcom Inc (AVGO) is $294.3. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $400.0 after an opening price of $294.3. The stock briefly fell to $210.0 before ending the session at $290.18.

Broadcom Inc’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $292.59 on 07/28/25 and a low of $128.50 for the same time frame on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of AVGO Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Broadcom Inc’s current trading price is 0.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 129.03%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $128.50 and $292.59. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 13.29 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 20.95 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 53.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1384.23B and boasts a workforce of 37000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Broadcom Inc

As of right now, 33 analysts are rating Broadcom Inc as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 223.27, with a change in price of +106.82. Similarly, Broadcom Inc recorded 26,464,887 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +56.98%.

Examining AVGO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AVGO stands at 0.97. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.89.

AVGO Stock Stochastic Average

Broadcom Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 98.44%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 96.49%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 93.24% and 85.27%, respectively.

AVGO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price gain of 94.46% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 20.27%. The price of AVGO fallen by 8.93% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.11%.