Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s current trading price is -24.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.98%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $44.00 and $63.33. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 7.34 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 14.26 million observed over the last three months.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) has a current stock price of $47.51. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $68.0 after opening at $47.51. The stock’s low for the day was $34.0, and it eventually closed at $48.43.

The stock market performance of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $63.33 on 03/11/25, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $44.00, recorded on 05/14/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.81% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 96.69B and boasts a workforce of 34100 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Bristol-Myers Squibb Co as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 18 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 50.93, with a change in price of -11.93. Similarly, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co recorded 14,131,224 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.07%.

How BMY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BMY stands at 2.95. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.73.

BMY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co over the past 50 days is 48.74%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 43.25%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 68.44% and 80.33%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

BMY Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 6.38% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -20.38%. The price of BMY fallen by 1.84% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.76%.

