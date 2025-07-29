BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. BlackBerry Ltd’s current trading price is -40.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 86.25%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.01 and $6.24. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.24 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 14.17 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for BlackBerry Ltd (BB) currently stands at $3.74. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $6.0 after starting at $3.75. The stock’s lowest price was $3.6 before closing at $3.83.

The market performance of BlackBerry Ltd’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $6.24 on 02/18/25, while the lowest value for the same duration was $2.01 on 08/05/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.23B and boasts a workforce of 1820 employees.

BlackBerry Ltd: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating BlackBerry Ltd as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.92, with a change in price of -0.88. Similarly, BlackBerry Ltd recorded 14,425,677 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.03%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BB stands at 0.33. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.31.

BB Stock Stochastic Average

Today, BlackBerry Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 2.20%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 0.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 13.09% and 13.09% respectively.

BB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 55.34%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -8.47%. The price of BB leaped by -17.54% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.46%.