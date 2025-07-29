BKR’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 28.91%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 5.32%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BKR has fallen by 20.51%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.61%.

At present, Baker Hughes Co (BKR) has a stock price of $45.87. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $56.0 after an opening price of $45.8. The day’s lowest price was $41.0, and it closed at $46.55.

Baker Hughes Co’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $49.40 on 02/06/25 and a low of $32.25 for the same time frame on 09/11/24.

52-week price history of BKR Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Baker Hughes Co’s current trading price is -7.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 42.22%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$32.25 and $49.40. The Baker Hughes Co’s shares, which operate in the Energy, saw a trading volume of around 6.45 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 7.8 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Baker Hughes Co (BKR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 45.22B and boasts a workforce of 57000 employees.

Baker Hughes Co: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Baker Hughes Co as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 39.42, with a change in price of +3.50. Similarly, Baker Hughes Co recorded 8,206,389 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.26%.

BKR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BKR stands at 0.34. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.34.

BKR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Baker Hughes Co’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 91.74%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 89.95%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 95.96% and 97.79%, respectively.