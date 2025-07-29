Behind U.S. Energy Corp’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

The present stock price for U.S. Energy Corp (USEG) is $1.32. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $3.5 after an opening price of $1.32. The stock briefly fell to $2.0 before ending the session at $1.19.

The market performance of U.S. Energy Corp’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $6.40 on 01/21/25, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.81 on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of USEG Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. U.S. Energy Corp’s current trading price is -79.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 62.96%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.81 to $6.40. In the Energy sector, the U.S. Energy Corp’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.67 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.3.24 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

U.S. Energy Corp (USEG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 44.87M and boasts a workforce of 21 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3061, with a change in price of -0.1900. Similarly, U.S. Energy Corp recorded 2,129,262 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.58%.

Examining USEG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for USEG stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

USEG Stock Stochastic Average

Today, U.S. Energy Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 8.92%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 40.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 18.92% and 13.70% respectively.

USEG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 25.76% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -51.65%. The price of USEG leaped by -16.46% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 8.20%.