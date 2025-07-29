Behind Polaris Inc’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

Currently, the stock price of Polaris Inc (PII) is $55.17. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $70.0 after opening at $55.61. The stock touched a low of $27.0 before closing at $49.48.

The market performance of Polaris Inc has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $87.83 on 08/26/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $30.92, recorded on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of PII Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Polaris Inc’s current trading price is -37.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 78.42%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $30.92 and $87.83. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.58 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.62 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Polaris Inc (PII) has experienced a quarterly rise of 63.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.10B and boasts a workforce of 15000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Polaris Inc

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Polaris Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 40.88, with a change in price of +13.40. Similarly, Polaris Inc recorded 1,716,176 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +32.50%.

PII Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PII stands at 1.78. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.40.

PII Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Polaris Inc over the past 50 days is 72.91%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 68.41%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 70.36% and 74.16%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

PII Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -30.19%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -2.39%. The price of PII fallen by 34.75% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.05%.