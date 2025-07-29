Behind NextEra Energy Inc’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

The present stock price for NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) is $71.34. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $103.0 after an opening price of $71.34. The stock briefly fell to $52.0 before ending the session at $71.85.

NextEra Energy Inc saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $86.10 on 10/03/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $61.72 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of NEE Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. NextEra Energy Inc’s current trading price is -17.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.59%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $61.72 to $86.10. In the Utilities sector, the NextEra Energy Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 8.16 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.12.43 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 146.91B and boasts a workforce of 16800 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for NextEra Energy Inc

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating NextEra Energy Inc as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 70.72, with a change in price of +0.49. Similarly, NextEra Energy Inc recorded 12,583,312 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.69%.

Examining NEE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NEE stands at 1.83. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.63.

NEE Stock Stochastic Average

Today, NextEra Energy Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 51.17%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 36.77%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 40.14% and 49.53% respectively.

NEE Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -5.40% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -2.05%. The price of NEE fallen by 0.49% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -6.34%.