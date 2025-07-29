logo

Banzai International Inc Inc. (BNZI) Price Performance and Its Relation to the Tech Industry

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -95.79%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -77.86%. The price of BNZI decreased -45.35% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -20.74%.

Banzai International Inc (BNZI) current stock price is $3.21. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $24.0 after opening at $3.21. The stock’s lowest point was $24.0 before it closed at $3.87.

Banzai International Inc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $112.00 on 09/24/24, while the lowest price during the same period was $3.51 on 07/28/25.

52-week price history of BNZI Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Banzai International Inc’s current trading price is -97.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -8.55%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $3.51 and $112.00. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.52 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.25 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Banzai International Inc (BNZI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -67.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.57M and boasts a workforce of 72 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.74, with a change in price of -9.89. Similarly, Banzai International Inc recorded 200,671 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -75.50%.

BNZI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BNZI stands at 5.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

BNZI Stock Stochastic Average

Banzai International Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 0.37%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 0.81%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 7.94% and 11.31%, respectively.

