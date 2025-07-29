Avantor Inc: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 9.53B Market Cap

Avantor Inc (AVTR) has a current stock price of $13.99. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $30.0 after opening at $13.99. The stock’s low for the day was $14.0, and it eventually closed at $14.21.

Avantor Inc’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $28.00 on 07/31/24, with the lowest value being $11.82 on 05/07/25.

52-week price history of AVTR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Avantor Inc’s current trading price is -50.04% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.36%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $11.82 and $28.00. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 12.25 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 12.46 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Avantor Inc (AVTR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.53B and boasts a workforce of 13500 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Avantor Inc

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Avantor Inc as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.17, with a change in price of -1.51. Similarly, Avantor Inc recorded 11,838,468 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.74%.

AVTR Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AVTR stands at 0.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.54.

AVTR Stock Stochastic Average

Avantor Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 80.72%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 80.72%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 84.30% and 74.49%, respectively.

AVTR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -37.46% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -36.58%. The price of AVTR fallen by 1.82% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 13.37%.