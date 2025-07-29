ATIF Holdings Ltd Inc. (ZBAI) Price Performance: A Guide to Financial Ratios

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -54.92% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -66.71%. The price of ZBAI fallen by 23.02% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -22.82%.

ATIF Holdings Ltd saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $2.50 on 01/13/25, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.27 on 06/23/25.

52-week price history of ZBAI Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. ATIF Holdings Ltd’s current trading price is -84.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.80%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.27 and $2.50. The trading volume for the Financial sector company’s shares reached about 0.64 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 3.51 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

ATIF Holdings Ltd (ZBAI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -57.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.64M and boasts a workforce of 8 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7862, with a change in price of -0.6868. Similarly, ATIF Holdings Ltd recorded 2,192,686 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -64.19%.

ZBAI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for ATIF Holdings Ltd over the last 50 days is 13.21%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 15.50%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 22.96% and 31.48%, respectively.