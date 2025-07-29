Astera Labs Inc: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 19.26B Market Cap

The stock price for Astera Labs Inc (ALAB) currently stands at $116.77. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $140.0 after starting at $118.8. The stock’s lowest price was $75.0 before closing at $124.05.

Astera Labs Inc saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $147.39 on 01/06/25, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $36.22 on 08/07/24.

52-week price history of ALAB Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Astera Labs Inc’s current trading price is -20.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 222.44%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $36.22 to $147.39. In the Technology sector, the Astera Labs Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 3.42 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.4.7 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Astera Labs Inc (ALAB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 76.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 19.26B and boasts a workforce of 440 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Astera Labs Inc

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Astera Labs Inc as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 81.71, with a change in price of +50.11. Similarly, Astera Labs Inc recorded 4,342,243 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +73.08%.

ALAB Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Astera Labs Inc over the last 50 days is 75.81%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 75.22%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 84.87% and 88.02%, respectively.

ALAB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 148.18%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 40.42%. The price of ALAB fallen by 28.29% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.12%.