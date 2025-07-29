Asset Entities Inc (ASST) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Asset Entities Inc’s current trading price is -72.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1016.42%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.34 and $13.42 The company’s shares, which are part of the Communication Services sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.67 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 16.62 million over the last three months.

The market performance of Asset Entities Inc’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $13.42 on 05/22/25, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.34 on 12/20/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Asset Entities Inc (ASST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 524.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 62.05M and boasts a workforce of 51 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.60, with a change in price of +3.22. Similarly, Asset Entities Inc recorded 10,734,513 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +621.59%.

ASST Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Asset Entities Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 1.22%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 1.76%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 6.64% and 11.01%, respectively.

ASST Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 156.16%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 233.93%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ASST has leaped by -6.27%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -14.42%.