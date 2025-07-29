Asana Inc (ASAN) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Asana Inc’s current trading price is -45.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.44%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $11.05 and $27.77. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.06 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.58 million observed over the last three months.

Asana Inc (ASAN) current stock price is $15.07. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $22.0 after opening at $15.09. The stock’s lowest point was $10.0 before it closed at $15.03.

In terms of market performance, Asana Inc had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $27.77 on 12/16/24, while the lowest value was $11.05 on 09/10/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Asana Inc (ASAN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.55B and boasts a workforce of 1819 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Asana Inc

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Asana Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.27, with a change in price of -3.74. Similarly, Asana Inc recorded 3,596,482 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.73%.

How ASAN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ASAN stands at 1.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.00.

ASAN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Asana Inc over the last 50 days is at 40.09%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 89.88%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 85.95% and 85.72%, respectively.

ASAN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -0.07%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -24.91%. The price of ASAN increased 13.48% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.27%.