Arteris Inc Inc. (AIP) Price Performance: A Guide to Financial Ratios

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 5.82%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -21.51%. The price of AIP leaped by -1.36% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.08%.

Currently, the stock price of Arteris Inc (AIP) is $9.45. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $16.0 after opening at $9.45. The stock touched a low of $9.0 before closing at $8.86.

Arteris Inc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $12.64 on 01/06/25, while the lowest price during the same period was $5.46 on 04/08/25.

52-week price history of AIP Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Arteris Inc’s current trading price is -25.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 73.08%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $5.46 and $12.64. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.61 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.4 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Arteris Inc (AIP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 39.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 396.69M and boasts a workforce of 267 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Arteris Inc

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Arteris Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.82, with a change in price of +1.25. Similarly, Arteris Inc recorded 315,499 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.24%.

AIP Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Arteris Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 79.58%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 58.52%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 39.28% and 44.66%, respectively.