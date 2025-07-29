Arista Networks Inc (ANET Stock: A Sea of Opportunity

The stock price for Arista Networks Inc (ANET) currently stands at $117.55. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $130.0 after starting at $117.55. The stock’s lowest price was $82.0 before closing at $114.28.

Arista Networks Inc experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $133.57 on 01/24/25, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $59.43 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of ANET Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Arista Networks Inc’s current trading price is -12.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 97.80%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $59.43 to $133.57. In the Technology sector, the Arista Networks Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 9.41 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.9.61 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Arista Networks Inc (ANET) has experienced a quarterly rise of 50.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 147.63B and boasts a workforce of 4412 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Arista Networks Inc

As of right now, 17 analysts are rating Arista Networks Inc as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 89.87, with a change in price of +32.03. Similarly, Arista Networks Inc recorded 10,352,594 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +37.45%.

ANET Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Arista Networks Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 99.06%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 98.46%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 96.89% and 95.55% respectively.

ANET Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 44.29%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -9.00%. The price of ANET fallen by 15.71% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.32%.