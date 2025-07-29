ARCC’s Market Whiplash: 6.81% YTD Rise, 1.07% Rise in 30 Days

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 6.81% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -4.79%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ARCC has fallen by 1.07%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.38%.

The stock of Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) is currently priced at $22.18. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $26.0 after opening at $22.19. The day’s lowest price was $22.0 before the stock closed at $22.7.

Ares Capital Corp experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $23.84 on 02/03/25, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $18.26 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of ARCC Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Ares Capital Corp’s current trading price is -6.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.50%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $18.26 and $23.84. The trading volume for the Financial sector company’s shares reached about 2.9 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 3.83 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.40B.

Ares Capital Corp: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Ares Capital Corp as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 21.69, with a change in price of -0.35. Similarly, Ares Capital Corp recorded 4,686,120 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.57%.

ARCC Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Ares Capital Corp over the last 50 days is 49.22%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 25.97%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 53.75% and 68.95%, respectively.