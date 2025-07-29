Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd: -98.46% Growth from 52-Week Low, Yet Analysts Divided

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $193.20 on 07/31/24 and the lowest value was $1.78 on 06/03/25.

52-week price history of AEHL Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd’s current trading price is -98.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 66.33%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $1.78 and $193.20. In the Industrials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 9.35 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.13 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd (AEHL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.15M and boasts a workforce of 66 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.12, with a change in price of -1.46. Similarly, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd recorded 754,033 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -32.22%.

Examining AEHL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AEHL stands at 0.26. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

AEHL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 28.43%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 14.66%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 61.93% and 74.84%, respectively.

AEHL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -98.21% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -51.99%. The price of AEHL fallen by 9.96% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -23.08%.