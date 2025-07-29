Anchoring Your Portfolio: Is STAI Stock a Safe Harbor?

ScanTech AI Systems Inc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market.

52-week price history of STAI Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. ScanTech AI Systems Inc’s current trading price is -94.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.90%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.62 and $12.19. In the Industrials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 22.97 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.7 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

ScanTech AI Systems Inc (STAI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -59.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 17.14M.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3095, with a change in price of -1.3410. Similarly, ScanTech AI Systems Inc recorded 981,137 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -66.72%.

STAI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, ScanTech AI Systems Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 8.03%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 23.23%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 14.46% and 17.12%, respectively.

STAI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -93.74% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -60.88%. The price of STAI leaped by -0.12% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.48%.