Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Beyond Inc Inc. (BYON) Price Performance

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price loss of -23.51% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 43.95%. The price of BYON fallen by 53.45% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.72%.

The present stock price for Beyond Inc (BYON) is $10.23. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $13.0 after an opening price of $9.9. The stock briefly fell to $5.0 before ending the session at $10.3.

Beyond Inc’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $15.44 on 07/30/24 and a low of $3.54 for the same time frame on 04/08/25.

52-week price history of BYON Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Beyond Inc’s current trading price is -33.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 189.12%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $3.54 and $15.44. The trading volume for the Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares reached about 2.79 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 3.05 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Beyond Inc (BYON) has experienced a quarterly rise of 144.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 590.35M and boasts a workforce of 610 employees.

Beyond Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Beyond Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.02, with a change in price of +4.67. Similarly, Beyond Inc recorded 3,059,175 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +82.31%.

BYON’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BYON stands at 0.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

BYON Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Beyond Inc over the last 50 days is 78.69%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 74.04%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 72.40% and 76.78%, respectively.