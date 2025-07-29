An In-Depth Look at Kirkland’s Inc Inc. (KIRK) Price Performance During Market Crashes

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -1.48%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 3.75%. The price of KIRK fallen by 53.70% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 16.08%.

The stock price for Kirkland’s Inc (KIRK) currently stands at $1.66. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.0 after starting at $1.66. The stock’s lowest price was $1.0 before closing at $1.49.

The market performance of Kirkland’s Inc’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $2.50 on 10/21/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $1.05 on 06/23/25.

52-week price history of KIRK Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Kirkland’s Inc’s current trading price is -33.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 58.10%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.05 and $2.50. The Kirkland’s Inc’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 1.08 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.3 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Kirkland’s Inc (KIRK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 27.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 37.29M and boasts a workforce of 4010 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2306, with a change in price of +0.3650. Similarly, Kirkland’s Inc recorded 241,387 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +28.19%.

KIRK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Kirkland’s Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 50.41%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 49.58%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 42.30% and 50.94%, respectively.