Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Amprius Technologies Inc’s current trading price is -19.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1087.21%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.61 and $9.09. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Industrials reached around 4.99 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 6.44 million over the last three months.

Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) currently has a stock price of $7.28. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $15.0 after opening at $7.25. The lowest recorded price for the day was $6.0 before it closed at $8.29.

Amprius Technologies Inc’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $9.09 on 07/21/25, and the lowest price during that time was $0.61, recorded on 09/09/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 186.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 877.58M and boasts a workforce of 86 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Amprius Technologies Inc

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Amprius Technologies Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.55, with a change in price of +5.33. Similarly, Amprius Technologies Inc recorded 5,235,269 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +257.49%.

How AMPX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMPX stands at 0.54. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.48.

AMPX Stock Stochastic Average

Amprius Technologies Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 75.02%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 68.12%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 78.78% and 82.06%, respectively.

AMPX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 506.67%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 136.36%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AMPX has fallen by 78.87%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.11%.