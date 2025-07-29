Amphenol Corp (APH) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Amphenol Corp’s current trading price is -1.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 94.81%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $54.77 and $108.85. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 8.37 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 8.35 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for Amphenol Corp (APH) is $106.7. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $126.0 after opening at $106.7. It dipped to a low of $83.0 before ultimately closing at $105.02.

Amphenol Corp’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $108.85 on 07/23/25, and the lowest price during that time was $54.77, recorded on 08/05/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Amphenol Corp (APH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 40.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 129.06B and boasts a workforce of 125000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Amphenol Corp

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Amphenol Corp as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 82.20, with a change in price of +43.65. Similarly, Amphenol Corp recorded 8,770,177 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +69.23%.

How APH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for APH stands at 0.70. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.62.

APH Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Amphenol Corp over the last 50 days is presently at 91.54%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 84.26%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 74.69% and 65.22%, respectively.

APH Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 72.12% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 38.23%. Over the past 30 days, the price of APH has fallen by 10.02%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.88%.