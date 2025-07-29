AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc: -44.06% Growth from 52-Week Low, Yet Analysts Divided

The current stock price for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) is $3.11. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $4.0 after opening at $3.11. It dipped to a low of $2.6 before ultimately closing at $3.25.

The stock market performance of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $5.56 on 12/05/24, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $2.45, recorded on 04/04/25.

52-week price history of AMC Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -44.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.94%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $2.45 and $5.56. The Communication Services sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 8.97 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 11.94 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.35B and boasts a workforce of 33382 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.01, with a change in price of +0.03. Similarly, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc recorded 10,457,757 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.97%.

AMC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc over the past 50 days is 31.21%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 39.51%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 55.56% and 68.86%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

AMC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -33.69% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -9.06%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AMC has fallen by 2.98%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.59%.