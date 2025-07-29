ALXO’s Stock Dilemma: Alx Oncology Holdings Inc’s Market Performance and Outlook

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) has a current stock price of $0.63. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $3.0 after opening at $0.63. The stock’s low for the day was $1.0, and it eventually closed at $0.53.

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $6.38 on 07/29/24, and the lowest price during that time was $0.40, recorded on 06/27/25.

52-week price history of ALXO Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Alx Oncology Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -90.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 54.95%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.40 and $6.38. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.96 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.5 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 33.45M and boasts a workforce of 80 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5631, with a change in price of -0.3740. Similarly, Alx Oncology Holdings Inc recorded 701,310 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -37.40%.

ALXO Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALXO stands at 0.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.15.

ALXO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc over the past 50 days is 95.69%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 95.57%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 95.14% and 86.82%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ALXO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -89.92% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -58.68%. The price of ALXO fallen by 38.31% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 30.42%.