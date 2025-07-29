Altria Group Inc (MO) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Altria Group Inc’s current trading price is -4.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.44%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $47.57 and $61.26. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Defensive reached around 7.41 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 8.67 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Altria Group Inc (MO) is $58.72. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $73.0 after opening at $58.72. The stock touched a low of $49.0 before closing at $59.84.

Altria Group Inc’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $61.26 on 05/07/25, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $47.57 on 07/31/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Altria Group Inc (MO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 98.91B and boasts a workforce of 6200 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Altria Group Inc

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Altria Group Inc as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 58.62, with a change in price of +2.42. Similarly, Altria Group Inc recorded 9,712,167 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.30%.

MO Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Altria Group Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 49.24%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 53.15%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 72.29% and 77.48%, respectively.

MO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 18.82%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 12.81%. The price of MO leaped by -0.12% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.34%.