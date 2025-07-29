ALM’s Market Ups and Downs: What’s Behind the 2025 Stock Performance?

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 434.46%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 249.80%. The price of ALM leaped by -15.73% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -20.58%.

Almonty Industries Inc experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market.

52-week price history of ALM Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Almonty Industries Inc’s current trading price is -42.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 431.85%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.68 and $6.27. The trading volume for the Basic Materials sector company’s shares reached about 1.47 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.34 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Almonty Industries Inc (ALM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 41.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 774.94M.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

ALM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALM stands at 10.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 9.20.

ALM Stock Stochastic Average