Allarity Therapeutics Inc (ALLR) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Allarity Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -84.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 82.47%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.61 and $7.38. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.56 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.58 million observed over the last three months.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $7.38 on 07/29/24, and the lowest price during that time was $0.61, recorded on 04/09/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Allarity Therapeutics Inc (ALLR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.89M and boasts a workforce of 7 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9746, with a change in price of +0.2230. Similarly, Allarity Therapeutics Inc recorded 1,128,192 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +24.86%.

How ALLR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALLR stands at 0.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ALLR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Allarity Therapeutics Inc over the last 50 days is at 87.09%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 77.78%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 53.42% and 57.66%, respectively.

ALLR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -79.11%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -17.65%. The price of ALLR increased 14.39% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.03%.