AES: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2025

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -21.95%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 16.47%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AES has fallen by 24.98%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.31%.

At present, AES Corp (AES) has a stock price of $13.51. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $23.0 after an opening price of $13.51. The day’s lowest price was $5.0, and it closed at $13.8.

AES Corp experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $20.30 on 10/01/24 and the lowest value was $9.46 on 05/22/25.

52-week price history of AES Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. AES Corp’s current trading price is -33.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 42.81%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$9.46 and $20.30. The AES Corp’s shares, which operate in the Utilities, saw a trading volume of around 10.3 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 17.94 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

AES Corp (AES) has experienced a quarterly rise of 34.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.62B and boasts a workforce of 9100 employees.

AES Corp: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating AES Corp as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.40, with a change in price of +2.69. Similarly, AES Corp recorded 16,352,759 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +24.86%.

AES’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AES stands at 7.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 6.05.

AES Stock Stochastic Average

AES Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 89.31%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 87.80%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 92.66% and 95.37%, respectively.