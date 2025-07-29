ACM Research Inc Inc. (ACMR) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 65.53%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 71.94%. The price of ACMR increased 20.63% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.20%.

ACM Research Inc (ACMR) current stock price is $31.98. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $40.0 after opening at $31.98. The stock’s lowest point was $30.0 before it closed at $29.93.

ACM Research Inc’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $30.73 on 07/28/25, and the lowest price during that time was $13.87, recorded on 12/05/24.

52-week price history of ACMR Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. ACM Research Inc’s current trading price is 4.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 130.57%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $13.87 and $30.73. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.68 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.05 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

ACM Research Inc (ACMR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 50.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.04B and boasts a workforce of 2023 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for ACM Research Inc

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating ACM Research Inc as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 24.70, with a change in price of +6.44. Similarly, ACM Research Inc recorded 1,310,647 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +25.22%.

ACMR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ACMR stands at 0.25. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.15.

ACMR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of ACM Research Inc over the past 50 days is 99.80%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 99.70%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 89.26% and 86.53%, respectively, over the past 20 days.